Fans want Dhoni to keep Army insignia on gloves

A controversy has erupted after former Indian was seen sporting an insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves in the ongoing

In India's opening game against on Wednesday, Dhoni was spotted with the regimental dagger insignia known as the "Balidaan Badge" of the Indian Para Special Forces on his gloves.

The insignia was spotted as television replays showed him stumping Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Following this, the International Council (ICC) asked the Board of Control for in (BCCI) to get the symbol removed from Dhoni's gloves as it is against the regulations of the governing body.

also hit out at Dhoni, saying the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman is in England to play and not for 'Mahabharata'.

"Dhoni is in England to play cricket not for MahaBharta (sic), what an idiotic debate in Indian media, a section of the Indian media is so obsessed with war they should be sent to Syria, or Rawanda as mercenaries.... #Idiots," tweeted Chaudhry, who is Pakistan's for Science and Technology.

However, fans across want Dhoni to keep wearing the gloves, tweeting with hashtag #DhoniKeepTheGlove.

One user said: "Sorry ICC. I stand with Dhoni. This Balidan symbol is nothing to do with cricket game."

"Dear Lt Col Dhoni. You are an of Para Regt. Don't take off those gloves. Balidaan is a badge of honour. It's represents the finest of I have always looked at that badge with awe & respect. The nation stands with you," said another user.

"You can remove the things from Dhoni's pad, cap, bat or Jersey. But you can't remove Lt Colonel DHONI's love for the nation from his heart. #DhoniKeepTheGlove," said another user on the microblogging website.

One user posted: "Don't worry Dhoni sir keep it up we are with you, If need then we can boycott ICC other matches, Salute you sir."

"Dear BCCI if the ICC Forcing to remove balidan from Dhoni ji gloves, it's better to boycott the tournament and come to we will play another IPL series. We don't want this tournament. We love our country pride more than a tournament.#boycottworldcup #DhoniKeepTheGlove," wrote another user.

India will next play in their second fixture on Sunday at the Kennington Oval.

--IANS

aak/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)