Feyenoord suffer defeat after win over Ajax

The Hague 

After their emphatic 6-2 win over arch-rivals Ajax last week, Feyenoord suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Excelsior in the Dutch Eredivisie.

In the Rotterdam derby on Sunday, Feyenoord opened the scoring through Robin van Persie from close range. The 35-year-old striker was Feyenoord's main man with two goals against Ajax and showed his class again against the club for which he played for in the youth academy, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, Excelsior bounced back through goals by Ali Messaoud and Robin van der Meer. The latter earned his team the 2-1 victory with a fine volley.

--IANS

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:46 IST

