Don't play cricket with nation's future: Shivraj tells Rahul

Former on Monday took a jibe at for his "back foot-front foot" comment at a rally, and said that the nation was not a field and the should not play with its future.

Chouhan's jibe at came a day after the was at his aggressive best and said his party would henceforth "play on the front foot and not the back foot" while addressing its rally on Sunday.

"Rahulji bringing in new rhetoric into play. He is promising left, right and centre. Suddenly he is promises galore.

"Now he is talking about playing on front foot. The country is not a 22-yard pitch that he will play on front foot and hit the ball out of the stadium," the said.

Taking a swipe at the opposition who have been trying to align ahead of the polls, Chouhan added that the nation's best option remains

"It is people like Modiji who is the need of the hour; who will work hard tirelessly for the nation," Chouhan said here at the BJP office while launching 29 digital raths from here for each state.

Slamming the for its farm loan waiver tactics in the three states of Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, where it snatched away power from the BJP, Chouhan who was ousted after 15 years in power, said: "Congress government in the state is just fooling farmers with loan waivers.

"All they have done till now, is get the poor lot to sign a number of colourful papers. No money has been credited to their accounts yet."

The Congress' rally was a show of unity of "like-minded parties" that was a must to defeat the in the election, said at the rally that was also attended by its allies including the

It was the first time in many years that the Congress organised a rally in on its own.

--IANS

hindi-in/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)