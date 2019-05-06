Violence mars nearly 74% voting in Bengal (4th Lead)

Amid attacks on two candidates, and Locket Chatterjee, and also on polling agents of oppositions parties in along with cases of intimidation, violence, bombings and EVM glitches, nearly 74 per cent of electorate in seven constituencies in the state voted till 5 p.m. on Monday in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Polling was highest in Uluberia (77.57 per cent) followed by Bongaon (76.18), Hooghly (76.14), Arambag (75.73), Sreerampur (73.31), (71.28) and Howrah (67.59).

In the last Lok Sabha polls in 2014, the Mamata Banerjee-led had won all these seven seats.

Violence erupted in North 24 Parganas' earlier in the day where former Railway and sitting is taking on his erstwhile "election-manager"

Singh had crossed over to the in March after he was denied ticket by the Trinamool leadership.

The new sustained on his face after being attacked allegedly by Trinamool supporters outside a polling booth in the segment.

"The truth will be captured by the media and monitored by the (EC). Moreover, Singh is a 'Baahubali', how can anyone attack him," Trivedi said when asked about Singh's allegations.

Later in the day, he was could not enter a polling station at Amdanga's Tetulia area where his party agent was allegedly not allowed to sit within polling booths and also beaten up amid Trinamool supporters' agitations.

In this Assembly segment, CPI-M agents were also allegedly not allowed to sit inside polling booths by Trinamool supporters.

Some were injured in the incident and their vehicles were vandalised.

In Naihati, Singh was chased away by Trinamool workers who shouted "Go back, Arjun Singh". He had reached the spot after he heard that outsiders were scaring away voters.

In Hooghly constituency, BJP nominated actress-turned-politician who accused the of conducing proxy voting in Dhanekhali area.

Alleging that her car was vandalised, Chatterjee said the Central forces were "not deployed properly" and there were Trinamool agents inside the polling booth in the area, while her party agents were not allowed inside.

"About 90 per cent of booths in Dhanekhali were captured and we are demanding a re-poll. I will not allow anyone to use their influence in voting. I am not at all happy with the deployment of Central forces as they are being misguided by the

"It is not humanly possible to keep running to different booths wherever such problems arise," she said.

However, Trinamool activists and polling officials accused her of creating disturbances and vandalising voting machine at booth number 159 at Dhanekhali.

In Gayeshpur under the Bangaon constituency, Central forces were seen actively dispersing people near the polling booths. Outsiders trying to hide in the houses of the locals were also caught by them.

Protesting alleged incidents of bombs being hurled at by BJP activists at the Hingli area in Bangaon, Trinamool supporters blocked an arterial road. They claimed two persons, including one police officer, were injured in the incident.

Later, Central forces and police personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control.

In Sreerampur constituency, BJP candidate Debjit Sarkar's was allegedly beaten by state's ruling party supporters.

Voters at a booth in Bijpur under the constituency, were summoned back from their homes for casting their votes a second time as the presiding revealed that the mock poll results were not removed, leading to the recall of voters.

Also, in a booth in Tarakeshwar under the Arambag constituency, a local Trinamool was seen influencing voters and entering the booth. As per sources, the presiding of that booth was removed immediately.

Several clashes between state's ruling party and BJP workers took place outside booths in Howrah and Ulubaria constituencies.

Star candidates among others whose fate would be decided during the day are sitting Trinamool MPs (Sreerampore) and former (Howrah) and (Howrah).

An electorate of over 1.16 crore, including 60.04 lakh men, 56.86 lakh women and 211 belonging to the third gender, are eligible to choose their representatives from among 83 candidates (71 male and 12 female).

After reports of violence and the death of a voter during the previous phase, the EC deployed Central forces at all the polling stations in the state.

Altogether, 578 companies of Central forces have been deployed to assist the

According to an analysis done by the Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms, 15 candidates in this phase have assets worth over Rs 1 crore, while 23 have criminal cases registered against them.

The subsequent phases of polling in the state will take place on May 12 and May 19. Polling in 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in has been completed in the first four phases.

The votes will be counted on May 23.

--IANS

bnd-bdc/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)