Gang busted, medicines worth Rs 2 crore seized

Seven robbers, including a doctor based in Delhi, have been arrested and medicines worth over Rs 2 crore looted by them have been seized, police said here on Tuesday.

Ghaziabad Senior of Police said that on August 13 a truck was robbed in Bhojpur area of Ghaziabad. All the medicines that were looted have been recovered by police, he said.

All seven were residents of or and Loni in They said they had followed the truck from and intercepted it on the Modi Nagar-Hapur road.

The doctor member of the gang, identified only as Dr Ravi, reportedly was based in and his warehouse was used to store the stolen medicines, the said.

--IANS

sps/mr

