Pulwama martyr's wife upset over Delhi travel plans

martyr Bablu Santra's wife Mita Santra, here on Thursday, raised questions over arrangements to take her family to Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in New by making them travel with kins of slain activists in the state.

The Bengal unit of the (BJP) had arranged her travel by Rajdhani Express along with relatives of activists killed in political violence.

"There should have been separate arrangements for taking the kins of martyrs to Why should we travel with them (relatives of slain workers)," she said.

She also expressed her unhappiness over calling slain BJP activists martyrs and bracketing them with the security personnel killed in

Husband of Mita Santra, a resident of the district, was one of the 40 CRPF jawans killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, on February 14. She along with her daughter and mother-in-law had been invited to Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

She said her visit to the ceremony had no connection with the BJP and hoped that it would not be given a political colour. " district BJP invited us to We are going as a courtesy visit," said.

Tushar Kanti Ghosh, coordinating the visit, said Santra and her family members were accommodated in a in the train.

"They were given a They didn't have to travel with the relatives of the slain BJP activists. They have also been provided a separate accommodation in Delhi," Ghosh told IANS and added, "We have the highest regard for our soldiers and their families."

Meanwhile, relatives of Sudip Biswas, other Pulwama martyr from Bengal, flew to on Thursday morning. When asked about separate arrangement for the family of Biswas, the BJP said they themselves bore the cost of the travel.

