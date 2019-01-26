7 dead in air collision over Italian Alps

At least seven people have died in a and a small plane collision above a glacier in the Italian Alps, officials said on Saturday.

The crash occurred on Friday over the Rutor glacier near La Thuile, in the Aosta Valley, close to northern Italy's border with and Five people were confirmed dead and two injured the same day.

The was carrying six people -- the pilot, an guide and four passengers who were heli-skiing. Three people were aboard the light aircraft, all of them were pilots training in mountain flying.

The bodies of two people who were missing were found after the search resumed on Saturday morning, an with the rescue branch of the in Courmayeur, in the Aosta Valley, told

All those on board the two aircraft were now accounted for, according to authorities.

The two injured remained in the hospital, the said. Italy's mountain emergency service tweeted that they were of French and Swiss nationality.

--IANS

soni/

