Gender, women's health discussed at National Crafts Museum festival

Discussions at one of India's first women's festivals touched on issues about and health, and created space for a public discourse on women's well-being at the here.

Organised by Theacare, a FemTech platform promoting women's health, the Sunday festival "FemmeCon" saw leaders of women-oriented organisations initiate crucial conversations around the frequently asked questions (FAQs) of and

Apart from a 'baithak' on the future of women's health, the event saw deliberations on access and sanitation for women with disabilities by Planet Abled Founder Neha Arora, along with one on laws on sexual harassment at the workplace by Ungender's

Talks on "Abortion in India: Stories, Stigma, Challenges and Solutions" by The Reproductive Justice Happy Hour and "Government Policies on Women's Health" by One Future Collective also took place at the event.

A reading zone "Femmereads" at the venue also encouraged visitors to engage in feminist literature, apart from discussions, along with an exhibition of feminist art -- "FemmeExhibits".

The event also had spoken poetry performances by noted poets and

