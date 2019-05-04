Gill keeps KKR's playoff chances alive after KXIP win

struck his second consecutive half century as (KKR) kept their playoff chances alive by defeating by seven wickets in a must-win League (IPL) encounter at the here on Friday.

Gill, who opened the batting with Chris Lynn, remained unbeaten on 65 off 49 balls, his innings laced with five fours and two sixes.

Chasing 184 for victory, KKR were always in the driver's seat with and Lynn joining hands for a 62-run opening wicket partnership.

After Lynn (46; 22b; 5x4; 3x6) was dismissed, caught and bowled by compatriot Andrew Tye, and continued the carnage before the former picked out at long off off R. Ashwin. Uthappa looked good for his 22 off 14 deliveries.

But the day belonged to Gill, who showed superb timing to milk boundaries at will even as Andre Russell, batting at number 4, failed to produce his usual spark with a 14-ball 24, with removing him with a well directed bouncer which Tye caught at deep square leg.

The over where Gill took on Ashwin to bring his third IPL fifty in 36 balls was a treat to the eye as the U-19 winner hit two gorgeous sixes and a silken late for a boundary.

(21 off 9 balls not out) smashed for a six and a four to hit the winning runs in the 18th over, as KKR won with 12 balls to spare. KKR posted 185/3 in 18 overs.

The result saw KKR jump to fifth spot with 12 points and one to play, against already-qualified Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Kings XI, meanwhile, dropped to seventh in the eight-team points table with one game to go, and their chances are all but over.

Earlier, Curran (55 off 24 balls not out) notched up his maiden League (IPL) half-century with the help of seven fours and two sixes as Kings XI posted 183/6, plundering 58 runs in the last five overs after Karthik asked them to bat first.

Curran, who did not play the last couple of matches, came in to bat when Kings XI were 140/4 after 13.3 overs, having lost Agarwal (36; 26 balls, 4x2, 6x1) and, more importantly, (48; 27 balls, 4x3, 6x4) in quick succession.

The England all-rounder made the most of a reprieve after he was dropped on 17 by Rinku Singh off Sunil Narine, hitting for 22 runs in the final over, including three fours and a six off the last four deliveries.

Pooran had set the platform with a brilliant knock as he shared 69 runs for for the third wicket with Agarwal.

(2/31) jolted Kings XI early, accounting for both of their top-performing batsmen (2) and (14).

Rahul was the first to go with taking his catch at mid-on after the batsman tried to clear the infield.

Warrier then set Gayle up with a short ball which the veteran opener failed to negotiate, hitting straight to backward square-leg where took an easy catch.

Kings XI were in some sort of trouble at 41/2 after the powerplay overs. This is when Pooran came to the party, taking the likes of Piyush Chawla, who had a forgettable day, to the cleaners by scoring at a brisk rate.

The hosts were 84/2 at the halfway stage with Pooran going great guns, and KKR failing to stop him even with spinners operating from both ends.

This is when Karthik introduced Nitish Rana into the attack and the move worked as Pooran holed out to at deep mid-wicket, bringing his knock to an abrupt end.

Kings XI Struggled to get going after Pooran's dismissal but once Curran got going, there was no looking back even after Gurney bowled a brilliant 18th over to leak just four runs and take a wicket.

Brief scores: - 183/6 ( 55 not out, 48; 2/31); - 185/3 in 18 overs ( 65 not out, 46)

