Iyer plays it cool with fans on social media

A massive defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was a reality check for Capitals (DC), but that did not affect Iyer, who showed his funny side in a Q&A session with fans on his page.

DC went into the encounter against CSK on a high after qualifying for the IPL playoffs after seven years, but gave a poor account of themselves as Dhoni and Co pummelled them by 80 runs.

At the post match presentation ceremony, Iyer said the result was a good reality check for the boys and everybody will be on their toes for the next game.

"The way we played was not expected. It's a good reality check. Everybody will be on their toes in the next game. Wouldn't blame the abilities of our team but we didn't play smart cricket," said Iyer.

Later on though, fans saw the funnier side of the 24-year-old who remained tongue-in-cheek throughout his conversation on his page.

"Next question please?" the DC asked as a flurry of cheesy questions found Iyer in a different hue.

"Which cream do you use during matches?" asked a fan.

"Ice-cream," quipped Iyer.

"Aapka favourite kaun hai? (Who is your favourite captain)"

" America," Iyer responded referring to the popular Marvel character from the Avengers movie franchise.

On a female fan commenting on Iyer's good looks, the born stylish right-hander said: "Because it's summer!" when asked why he is so "hot."

Iyer was at his wittiest when someone asked for his autographed bat.

"How will I play then?" was Iyer's reply.

take on Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday in a bid to seal one of the top two spots in the points table.

