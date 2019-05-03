Gymnast Sachin undergoes two complex surgeries

After seriously injuring his cervical spine due to a fall during practice, national level gymnast underwent two complex at the Hospital, Gurugram. This was the second time in four years that Sachin injured his cervical spine during a practice session, but this time the was graver than the last.

The surgeries, which took about five hours to complete, are technically known as anterior cervical decompression and stabilization, and posterior cervical stabilization. The require precision since the can compromise the functioning of the respiratory system.

"Last week, Sachin fell on his back and injured his cervical spine - a bone in his neck was dislocated that was compressing his spine. As a result, he arrived paralysed below shoulder technically called Last time, he had injured vertebrae C 4 and C 5 while this time, vertebrae C 5 and C 6 were injured," Dr Arun Bhanot, of at the hospital said.

"After doing the required tests, an and a CT scan, we performed two complex on his neck back to back to insert screws and rods and stabilize his spine on Thursday," he added.

When Sachin suffered a to his spine in 2015, he was successfully treated by Bhanot and went back to gymnastics.

Currently, Sachin has recovered around 60 per cent and the doctor is hopeful of a complete recovery in the next few weeks.

