Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class 12 results

Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora were declared joint toppers by the (CBSE) which declared results for Class 12 on Thursday.

The girls have outshined boys this time by nine per cent and the two girl toppers shared the first position with each scoring 499 out of 500.

The overall pass percentage was 83.4 per cent.

region emerged at the top with a pass percentage of 98.2 per cent. The Chennai region stood second with a pass percentage of 92.93 while stood at the third place with 91.87 per cent.

