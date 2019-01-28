Goa BJP asks Rahul to visit 'Atal Setu'

-
ALSO READ
BJP Goa invites Rahul to visit Atal Setu
SP-BSP alliance strong,NDA should strengthen itself: Chirag Paswan
Govt must formulate law to curb population: Giriraj Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises 'people's govt' in Chhattisgarh
Opposition parties forming alliance in fear of losing polls to PM Modi: Gadkari
-
The Goa unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a holiday in the coastal state, to visit the 'Atal Setu' bridge over the Mandovi river.
"Dear Shri @RahulGandhi, we have come to learn that you are currently on a vacation in Goa. We request you along with all Congress MLAs to visit the Atal Setu, the third longest cable stayed-bridge in India over river Mandovi and witness how @BJP4India is #TransformingIndia," the unit tweeted.
The bridge which connects the state capital to its suburbs, was inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday.
Rahul Gandhi is currently holidaying in Goa, along with his mother Sonia Gandhi.
A photograph of the Congress president at a seafood restaurant in South Goa on Sunday afternoon has gone viral.
--IANS
maya/ksk/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU