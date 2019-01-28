JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Rahul promises minimum income guarantee for poor if voted to power

Business Standard

Goa BJP asks Rahul to visit 'Atal Setu'

IANS  |  Panaji 

The Goa unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a holiday in the coastal state, to visit the 'Atal Setu' bridge over the Mandovi river.

"Dear Shri @RahulGandhi, we have come to learn that you are currently on a vacation in Goa. We request you along with all Congress MLAs to visit the Atal Setu, the third longest cable stayed-bridge in India over river Mandovi and witness how @BJP4India is #TransformingIndia," the unit tweeted.

The bridge which connects the state capital to its suburbs, was inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi is currently holidaying in Goa, along with his mother Sonia Gandhi.

A photograph of the Congress president at a seafood restaurant in South Goa on Sunday afternoon has gone viral.

--IANS

maya/ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 18:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements