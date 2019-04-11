Goa liquor dealers face ardent officials, shut shop

in poll-bound are shutting outlets due to harassment by "over-enthusiastic" officials, Dattaprasad Naik, of the All Liquor Traders' Association, said here on Thursday.

Speaking to IANS, Naik said the officials were breathing down the wholesaler and retail liquor dealers' necks and using slightest discrepancies in the books to shut stores.

"This has never happened before. Several liquor stores have shut in Mandrem, Mapusa and even in the state capital. Over 2,000 liquor stores are affected," Naik said.

As most liquor stores in were one-man operations, keeping daily record of sale and stock, as mandated by the poll authority, was difficult, he said.

Naik, a senior state BJP functionary, also said the association met earlier this week to seek relief, without any result. "Our delegation met the He took up the matter with the Commissioner, But there has been no relief," Naik said.

When approached, said he was not aware of the harassment to liquor dealers. "We will instruct district collectors to suitably brief flying squads to deal with business enterprises," said.

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, Goa is wellknown for its liberal liquor regime, where alcohol is taxed less compared with other states.

