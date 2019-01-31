Rs 2,000 fine in Goa for drinking alcohol, cooking in public

The Assembly on Thursday passed amendments to the Tourist Place (Protection and Maintenance) Act, 2001, prohibiting drinking alcohol and cooking in public places including beaches and breaking of glass bottles in public.

Individual offenders will from now on be fined Rs 2,000 for the offences, according to the amendment. If the offences are committed by a group, the fine has been hiked to Rs 10,000, the amendment states.

The amendment, tabled by on Thursday, is aimed to "protect and preserve tourism potential of tourist places in and to keep such places clean and free from nuisance".

The on January 24 had cleared the amendments, amid demands from travel and tourism industry stakeholders who had blamed the for a drop in quantity as well as quality of tourists visiting the state in recent times.

