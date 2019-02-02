Goa Minister apologises for 'likening' Parrikar to Jesus

A on Saturday apologised for "likening" Chief to

"If anyone is hurt because of the spin deliberately given by the Congress, I seek pardon from people whose sentiments are hurt. But I appeal to the people not to fall prey to the mind games played by the Congress," said in a statement, accusing the of misunderstanding his remarks.

Sardesai said that he was only trying to draw "an analogy between Parrikar and Jesus Christ", but did not make an attempt to equate them and blamed the for twisting his statement.

"In fact it is the who, by giving a spin to my statement, is insulting religious sentiments," the Minister added.

The Congress on Friday demanded Sardesai's resignation accusing him of hurting the sentiments of Catholics in for the remarks he made during a congratulatory motion moved by BJP MLA on Thursday at the Budget session of the

Congratulating Parrikar for the new cable bridge 'Atal Setu', Sardesai had said: "In the Bible, there is a saying, which says man should build bridges and not walls. Jesus built bridges not walls. You need to build bridges. is a person who builds bridges".

