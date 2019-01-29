JUST IN
Goa Sunsplash will now be three-day festival

IANS  |  Panaji 

Goa Sunsplash, which celebrates reggae music and culture, will now be a three-day festival.

The fest's fifth edition will be held on January 10, 11 and 12 next year.

"Even though Goa Sunsplash has been a two-day festival for the last few editions, in reality the festivities seem to last for over a week," Zorawar Shukla aka General Zooz of Reggae Rajahs, founder of Goa Sunsplash, said in a statement.

"Artistes and fans alike gather in Goa from all parts of India and the world in the days preceding the festival, itching to get the celebrations under way. So, we thought that the time was right to include a third day of programming as part of the official festival dates for the next edition. It was a very easy decision to make," he added.

