Goa Sunsplash will now be three-day festival

Sunsplash, which celebrates and culture, will now be a three-day festival.

The fest's fifth edition will be held on January 10, 11 and 12 next year.

"Even though Sunsplash has been a two-day festival for the last few editions, in reality the festivities seem to last for over a week," aka Zooz of Rajahs, of Sunsplash, said in a statement.

"Artistes and fans alike gather in Goa from all parts of and the world in the days preceding the festival, itching to get the celebrations under way. So, we thought that the time was right to include a third day of programming as part of the official festival dates for the next edition. It was a very easy decision to make," he added.

--IANS

nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)