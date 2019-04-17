Naqvi booked for calling Azam 'Mogambo'

Abbas has been booked for calling 'Mogambo, a popular villain character from Bollywood.

The of Minority Affairs referred to as Mogambo during a rally in Rampur on Monday, after in a Sunday event made slanderous remarks against BJP candidate

of Police, told the medai that the who was monitoring the rally has given a complaint and on that basis a case has been registered against the for violation of the model code of conduct.

said in his complaint that Naqvi's statement could cause animosity and was a violation of the poll code.

--IANS

amita/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)