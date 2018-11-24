Google experimenting Fuchsia OS with Honor smartphone: Report

After coming together to create Google's popular "Nexus 6P" smartphone, Chinese maker Huawei's sub-brand Honor has become the first test-bed for Google's in-development (OS) Fuchsia.

In a post, an from directly revealed that the company has been working on making the fledgling OS run on devices based on their "Kirin 970" processor starting with the 'Honor Play' smartphone, 9To5Google reported on Friday.

"Booted Zircon on Kirin 970 based 'Honor Play' smartphone," the wrote in the post.

"Honor Play", Huawei's latest gaming smartphone, was launched in August to make its mark in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment in

Other phones running the Kirin 970 chipset and which could be compatible with in the future include Huawei's Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Design and P20 amongst the others.

Unfortunately, owing to political issues, many of these devices -- including Honor Play -- are not available for sale in the US which would make it difficult for enthusiasts in that country to get their hands on one, the report added.

