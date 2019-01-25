Government increases advertisement rates for private TV channels by 11%

Information & on Friday increased the advertisement rates for private TV channels by around 11 per cent.

The revision of the rates offered by the (BOC) are based on the report of a constituted by the ministry.

Although the revision would lead to an increase in the rates of around 11 per cent over the rates of 2017 for most of the private TV channels, it could be of higher percentage for some others as per their reach and TV ratings, the ministry said.

It said differential rate structures for news and non-news channels will be offered depending upon their overall reach in the country.

The decision will also make it easier for TV channels to be empanelled with the BOC in order to take advantage of the higher rates, it said.

--IANS

spk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)