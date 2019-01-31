Government lists 48 Bills, Trinamool takes potshot

The government has listed as many as 48 Bills for discussion and passage during the Budget session of Parliament that prompted to mock the government, saying they want to pass one in every five minutes.

According to an official release, the government wants passage of three Bills to replace ordinances. They include the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019, the (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019; and the Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

The three ordinances are required to be passed during the Interim Budget Session, 2019 itself.

Besides, the government is willing to pass some pending legislations such as the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2018, the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018, the Aadhar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The government will also try to push the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019, the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018, the Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, the Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the (Amendment) Bill, 2018, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 during the session.

Trinamool's raised questions about government's intention for listing 48 Bills while the session has only limited time.

"They are not serious about running Parliament. Most part of the session will be spent on discussion on thanks giving motion to President's address and interim Budget. Then only 240 minutes will be left. If you calculate, they will have to pass a in every five minutes," he told reporters after an all-party meeting.

The session, which started Thursday with Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of Parliament will conclude on February 13. The session will provide a total of 10 sittings spread over a period of 14 days.

--IANS

bns/prs

