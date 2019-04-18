Greenhouse gas limits on New York high-rises likely

City is set to fight with a plan that would make thousands of high-rises, like the and Trump Tower, to sharply reduce their

The measure, expected to be passed by the on Thursday, would set emission caps for different types of buildings with an aim to achieve 40 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030. Buildings that would fail to meet the limit would face steep fines, the Times reported.

The development comes as the US debates merits and necessity of the Green New Deal -- the congressional proposal to tackle and create new high-paying jobs in

and several other states have undertaken a number of initiatives to reduce carbon emissions.

According to the report, buildings are among the biggest sources of An inventory of published in 2017 found that buildings accounted for 67 per cent of the city's emissions.

The legislation is part of a package of bills known as the Climate Mobilization Act.

New York said he would sign the legislation. "It's going to revolutionise our ability to reduce emissions through our buildings, which are really our No. 1 problem."

Many types of buildings were exempted from the caps, including houses of worship and apartment houses with rent-regulated units and other types of affordable housing.

--IANS

soni/pcj

