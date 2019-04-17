Max temp dips as thunderstorm hits Punjab, Haryana

Maximum temperatures plunged as much as 14 degrees below normal on Wednesday as many areas in and were lashed by thunderstorms and

Industrial city of in recorded a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 14 degrees below normal.

Sikh holy city recorded a high of 23.4 degrees, 11 degrees below normal. Patiala city had a high of 27.6 degrees, eight degrees below normal.

Hisar town in recorded a high of 28.3 degrees, 10 degrees below normal.

Karnal and Narnaul towns in recorded highs of 27 and 28.3 degrees, both nine degrees below normal.

Chandigarh and its surrounding areas were lashed by and thundershowers on Wednesday morning and evening, bringing down the maximum temperature to 26.6 degrees, eight degrees below normal.

The Met department said the will be clear over the region from Thursday for the next 4-5 days.

Most places received 2 mm to 14 mm of rainfall on Wednesday.

The rainfall and strong winds damaged the standing wheat crop, which is being harvested these days, in many parts of both agrarian states.

Farmers in the region said that the untimely and storms had caused loss worth crores to them.

--IANS

js/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)