Growing team of moderators to prevent misuse: TikTok

The community is very much active in despite an "interim" ban and the platform is relying on both technology and a "huge" content moderation team to prevent misuse, a top said on Thursday.

The Chinese short video-sharing app, which claims that it has over 120 million monthly active users in India, is facing criticism for circulation of "pornographic content" and endangering the safety of children.

and blocked the app, following a request from the government.

"Currently I think it is an interim ban. We are very positive that we will get a favourable response from the government," Sumedhas Rajgopal, Strategy and Entertainment Lead, India, told IANS.

"For us, the app is still functioning. The community is still active," Rajgopal added.

The had asked and to block the app following the Supreme Court's refusal to stay the original order on April 3. The apex court said it would hear the matter on April 22.

TikTok said it was taking important steps including the use of technology and manual screening of content to curb the spread of inappropriate content.

"We have an active content moderating team which has grown 400 per cent in the last one year," Rajgopal claimed.

"This team is constantly taking down content. Last week we announced the removal of six million videos that violated our policies on community guidelines," he added.

Owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, TikTok has seen dramatic rise in its numbers of users over the past three years. TikTok claims that it is now available in over 150 markets, and in 75 languages.

But 2019 has been particularly rocky for the platform. Earlier this year, the operators of the agreed to pay $5.7 million to settle the (FTC) allegations that the company illegally collected personal information from children.

While calling for a ban in India, the also referenced similar bans for the app in countries like and

Amid fears that TikTok could expose vulnerable children to sexual predators, Rajgopal claimed that a lot of creators are joining the platform to discover their talent and even many celebrities are now seeing the potential of the platform in helping them connect with their fans.

"There is a spike in music being discovered on this platform," he said, adding that TikTok was committed to making the platform safe for all its creators.

--IANS

gb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)