Gusty winds damage canopy at Hyderabad stadium

Strong winds that wreaked havoc in on Monday night, blew away a major portion of the canopy at the Stadium, hours after the BCCI shifted IPL final from Chennai to the city.

A part of the canopy at the pavilion side was damaged by the gusty winds, which claimed two lives in two separate incidents elsewhere in the city and affected the normal life.

This happened hours after the officials of Association (HCA) hailed the decision of the BCCI to shift May 12 IPL final to

However, was hopeful that this will not have much of impact on the arrangements to host the next match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab on April 29 and the summit clash on May 12. Both the matches start at 8 p.m.

A team of the agency which installed the canopy a few years ago visited the stadium on Tuesday and assessed the damage. said based on their report would decide how to proceed further.

One person was killed and three injured when one of the floodlight towers at in the heart of the city came crashing on Monday due to the gale force.

used to host the matches before construction of stadium at Uppal on the city outskirts in 2003.

