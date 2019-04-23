Kerala registers 22.24% voting in 4 hours (11 a.m.)

Technical glitches notwithstanding, nearly a quarter of the over 2 crore voters in cast their votes in the first four hours of polling on Tuesday. The state is polling for all of its 20 constituencies in a single phase.

Polling began at 7 a.m. and there was an impressive turnout of 22.24 per cent by 11 a.m. as people queued up since early morning, a said.

In Wayanad, where Rahul is contesting, the turnout was an impressive 23.68 per cent and long queues were seen outside many polling booths.

Most of the state's top political leaders and film icons cast their votes early.

Poll officials pointed out that voting failed to function in some booths and were replaced. Many leaders, including expressed concern about reports of faulty

However, clarified that he had already informed everyone that if it rained a night before voting, the might take a while to be ready due to humidity.

"This is not a state-wide problem, but only in a few places and it has been rectified," said Meena.

and his wife cast their votes in Thiruvananthapuram.

Vijayan, who was seen waiting in a queue with his family outside a booth in Kannur, said the fight this time was between the Left and the Congress-led UDF. "The BJP is not going to make any impact. It will finish not second, but third, in all the constituencies," said Vijayan.

of the Opposition boasted that it was going to be a clean sweep for the "The ruling will take a severe beating," he said.

After casting his vote in Kozhikode, an exhuberant BJP told IANS that there were going to be a few surprises.

Superstar Mammootty, who cast his vote in Kochi, encouraged people to use their right to vote. "This is the only time people get to choose who will represent them," he said.

Superstar Mohanlal had to wait for a long time in the queue to cast his vote.

Former cast his vote, along with his family, in his home town Puthupally in Kottayam. "The will do very well as this is going to be a vote against Modi in the Centre and against Vijayan in the state," said Chandy.

CPI-M mocked Chandy's aspirations calling him a "positive" person. "His predictions in earlier have all fallen flat. Just wait and watch, the Left will better its 2014 performance in the state," said Balakrishnan.

Congress-led UDF's second biggest ally Indian Union (IUML) state Hyderali was seen waiting in a queue long before polling started in Malappuram, where it has been raining heavily.

"Both our candidates Kunhalikutty and E. as well as will win with record margins. The Congress-led UDF will score an excellent victory," said Thangal, after casting his vote.

candidate and his wife were the first voters, at the Mamangalem polling booth in Ernakulam constituency. "We expect to come out with shining colours," Eden told the media soon.

Comedian and MP Innocent, who is seeking a second term as the CPI-M-supported from Chalakudy constituency, was also spotted in the queue with his family.

The Congress-led UDF candidate and his wife cast their votes early in Kollam. "I've faced a lot of smear campaign, but I am confident that I will win easily," said Premachandran.

A record 227 candidates are trying their luck for Kerala's 20 seats that go to polls in the third phase.

A total of 2,61,51,534 voters, including 1,34,66,521 women, 1,26,84,839 men and 174 belonging to the 'other' gender, will exercise their franchise in 24,970 polling stations spread across 14 districts.

Authorities are ensuring complete security for the polls, with a record 58,138 police men and 11,781 special police personnel manning the booths. Fifty seven companies of Central Forces have also been deployed.

