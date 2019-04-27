Haley Bennett may join Ron Howard's 'Hillbilly Elegy'

"The Girl on the Train" star is in early talks to join Adams and in an adaptation of " Elegy".

is also on board to star in the adaptation directed by Ron Howard, reports variety.com.

Based on J.D. Vance's bestselling memoir, the film is a modern exploration of the American dream and follows three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a forced to return to his hometown.

"The Shape of Water" adapted the script, with Howard, and producing it for and Vance will produce it.

Imagine has been developing the movie since it acquired the rights in 2017. boarded the project in January after winning a heated bidding war to finance the $45 million feature.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)