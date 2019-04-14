Haven't forgotten my one-room shed: Pankaj Tripathi

Tripathi, who has risen from a nobody in to an who commands huge respect, has got himself a new home in Island. But he says he hasn't forgotten where he has come from.

Being lauded for his performance in "Criminal Justice", believes that the secret of his work is his ability to cling to his roots even after acquiring unexpected success.

"Today, my wife and I own our dream house. But I haven't forgotten my one-room shed with its tin roof in One night, the rains and wind were so intense that one of the tin sheets blew away and I was left looking at the naked sky," he recounted.

The and his wife shifted into their new home this week.

"It was our dream home, a love nest at the seaside. Now I've finally bought our dream house in Island. My wife got very emotional after we shifted into our new home," said with a catch in his voice.

He has plenty to rejoice over. The performance in the riveting "Criminal Justice" is perhaps Pankaj's best yet.

Coming from an who has given outstanding performances even in the smallest of parts in "Masaan" to "Newton" to "Stree", that is saying a lot.

He said: "The praise for 'Criminal Justice' is pouring in. People who are knowledgable about acting are praising me. called to say, 'Yeh tu kya kar raha hai? Kaise kar raha hai?' Manoj bhai is my role model and inspiration as he also came from rural and I felt that if he could become an actor, why can't I? It's a good feeling.

"Until a year back, I accepted any role that was offered to me. Now I'm in a position to pick and choose."

For starters, Pankaj had no interest in movies.

"I was culturally inclined from the beginning. At 21, I'd cycle for miles to catch a concert by Bismillah Khan. Although I didn't understand the music, I listened with rapt attention. I had no interest in cinema. Theatre was my scene. I joined the National School of Drama in Delhi, did my course and returned to to pursue theatre.

"But I soon realized there was no future, no money in theatre. I decided to move to where movie acting was a viable option."

For years, there were only the bit roles.

"My wife and I survived on her income in She was a and she got a job in while I did what all out-of-town in Mumbai do... Struggle. My first major role was in 'Dharm' in 2007 where I got to work with my namesake, the great

"It is significant that my first major role came to me from a Women have always played a very important part in my career. Besides my wife Mridula, I can't thank the great acting luminaries like and enough. They encouraged me and gave me hope as an actor."

How does Pankaj look back on his long years of struggle?

"With amazement and gratitude. Every experience has shaped the actor and human being that I am."

