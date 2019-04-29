HC asks Delhi government to decide on Khokhar's parole

The on Monday asked the to decide on the the parole plea of Balwan Khokhar, who along with former Sajjan Kumar, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1984 case.

Justice directed the to decide on Khokhar's plea by passing a speaking order to be passed two weeks after the end of the ongoing elections.

The Standing earlier submitted that as per the Model Code of Conduct, prisoners cannot be released during the election period and sought time to consider Khokhar's plea after polls ended.

Khokhar has sought parole to file a special leave petition in the challenging the order of December 17, 2018.

A High Court division bench had, by this order, convicted Sajjan Kumar, former Balwan Khokhar, former legislators Mahender Yadav, Krishan Khokar, Girdhari Lal and retired for their involvement in the case.

and the others were charged with instigating the killing of five members of a Sikh family -- Kehar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Raghuvender Singh, and Kuldeep Singh-- by a mob in Raj Nagar area of on October 31, 1984.

