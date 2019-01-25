HC seeks JNU response to plea challenging clean chit to professor

The on Friday asked (JNU) to reply to a plea challenging the university's (ICC) report which has given a clean chit to a accused of sexually harassing several women students.

Justice issued notice to the university and and listed the matter for further hearing on May 3.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the complainants through who has sought suspension of the

The plea has also sought the quashing and setting aside of the report dated July 23, 2018, prepared by

has given a clean chit to the professor and stated that the professor posed no threat to the complainants and instead was facing threats from the students who complained against him.

On May 29, 2018, the court directed the committee to take a decision on the suspension of Johri after examining the material on record and ordered that the professor would have no access to 409 of the

It has also passed the direction that the professor should not take charge as of any women's hostel on the campus.

On March 16, 2018, police had registered one FIR based on nine complaints. Later, they registered eight FIRs against Johri on separate complaints of nine students who alleged that he sexually harassed them in a lab of the

