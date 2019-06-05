Henry four-fer helps NZ bowl Bangladesh out for 244

Veteran scored a half century but pacer starred with the ball to bowl out for 244 in 49.2 overs in their tie at the Kennington Oval on Wednesday.

Shakib scored 64 off 68 balls, his innings laced with seven fours, but lacked support from the other end as kept losing wickets.

For the Kiwis, Henry (4/47) was the pick of the bowlers with his figures the best in so far. For India, leg-spinner Yuvendra Chahal also returned figures of 4/51 against

After being put in to bat, openers and were off to a good start, sharing a 45-run stand for the opening wicket before Henry clean-bowled Sarkar (25) just when he was looking good.

Iqbal (24) followed suit, skying a super fast Lockie Ferguson bouncer to at midwicket.

The experienced pair of Mushfiqur Rahim (19) and Shakib then joined hands for a 50-run partnership for the third wicket before the former ran himself out.

Shakib and also looked good with a 41-run stand but ensured the Kiwis kept taking wickets at regular intervals, sending Shakib back in the hut with a caught behind.

Mithun (26) holed out to Grandhomme at fine leg off Henry soon after while Mahmudullah (20) was not in his elements, flapping a Mitchell Santner (1/41) delivery to to at cover.

then played an important 23-ball 29 run cameo before Henry, bowling the final over, snared two wickets in two balls to bowl them out.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 244 all out in 49.2 overs ( 64; 4/47)

--IANS

dm/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)