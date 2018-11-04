Hills nearby Manali see snow

Snowfall was seen in the hills overlooking the picturesque tourist resort of on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 2.8 degrees Celsius, according to the office.

"Hills overlooking Manali, including the Solang ski slopes, experienced moderate spells of snow in the past 24 hours," an at the meteorological office here told IANS.

The Rohtang Pass, located at an altitude of 13,050 feet and 52 km from Manali, has accumulated a fair amount of snow, hampering the movement of traffic towards the

He said picturesque Kalpa, some 250 km from Shimla, experienced 21.2 cm of snow.

"High-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kullu and Kinnaur districts had experienced snow," the said.

Keylong in Lahaul and district was the coldest in the state with a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 0.6 degrees in Kalpa, 9.8 degrees in Dharamsala and 7.9 degrees in the state capital Shimla.

As news of the snowfall flashed across the plains, tourists started arriving at and the nearby hills.

The state's lower areas, including Dharamsala, Solan, Nahan, Chamba and Mandi have been experiencing cold climatic conditions after rainfall.

The weatherman said the would now remain dry as the western disturbances receded from the region.

