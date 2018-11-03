Snowfall in J&K, Himahcal, good sign for Delhi's air before Diwali

Four days ahead of Diwali, and the entire northern region sees a sudden drop in temperature! All thanks to snowfall and rains in parts of J&K, Himahcal and Uttarakhand -- coming as a boon for the toxin-laden air of Delhi-

The conditions which led to the snowfall and rains -- western disturbance -- have however moved east and are set to leave a positive impact over Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, with a drop in low moisture winds and temperature. This, experts believe, will provide a much-needed breather to Delhi- which will see an improvement in air quality -- for a day.

The western disturbance has however passed and hilly states will not see snowfall from Sunday onwards.

The mercury dipped across norhtern plains and mountain states on Saturday, with parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Pradesh and upper reaches of Uttarkhand seeing snowfall and rains.

Across the national Capital and regions around it, there were light rain showers, forcing the maximum temperatures to drop by a degree. The morning temperatures of Sunday is expected to see a two-degree drop.

The summer capital of J&K, Srinagar, on Saturday also saw season's first snowfall -- it was heavy at Sonamarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam, both sides of the on the and in the Pir Panjal range. The minimum temperature of Gulmarg was -3.0 degree Celsius while that of was 1.8 degrees. The maximum temperature in Gulmarg was one degrees, while in it was 6.3 degree.

"The western disturbance is passing and the region will now see cold, but dry north-westerly winds, with a bit higher speed, which will bring down the temperatures across northern plains. Snowfall is not expected in mountain regions of and parts of Uttarakhand," Meteorological Department (IMD) M Mohapatra told IANS.

The IMD has, however, forecast a possibility of snowfall in parts of J&K towards Sunday as well.

According to analysts, the winds from north-west, due to their higher speed, will be good for Delhi- air quality. Meanwhile, the mercury is likely to fall across Delhi-NCR region, Punjab, and western due to chilly winds from the mountains.

"The moisture in NCR is set to drop on Sunday and winds are expected to catch up. This will be good for the dispersion of the air pollution," said Mahesh Palwat, private group On Saturday, the maximum temperature of was recorded at 30.6 degrees, while the minimum temperature was 18.5 degree Celsius.

"Sunday's minimum temperature in is likely to be around 15 to 16 degrees," an IMD said.

Light rains in and surrounding regions also pushed the mercury down, with about 19-degree drop in day's temperature. On Sunday, the maximum temperature of was 25.5 degree, four notches below the season's average, against the 29.8 degree on Friday.

In Pradesh, while the tourist resorts of and Manali witnessed rains, other hill stations such as Kalpa and Chitkul in district and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti received the season's heaviest snow, the said.

Manali town, which saw a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius, experienced 40 mm of rain, the highest in the state. The maximum and minimum temperatures of Malali were 8.2 and 2.2 degree Celsius respectively.

The state capital saw mild rains and recorded the minimum temperature of 7.3 degree.

Keylong, which saw a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, recorded 32 cm of snow, the state's highest. Kalpa, some 250 km from Shimla, saw 4.2 cm of snow.

The majestic Rohtang Pass (13,050 feet), located 52 km from Manali, also received snow, according to reports.

Dharamsala town saw 5mm of rain and recorded the minimum temperature at 11.8 degrees Celsius, while Dalhousie had 10mm of rain with a temperature low of 5.3 degree.

