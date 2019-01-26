Himachal doctor gets Padma Shri for research on rabid dog bite

Field epidemiologist Omesh Kumar from will be conferred with the Padma Shri award for his path-breaking research to treat rabid dog bite patients, which the (WHO) has recommended as one of the least expensive therapies in the world.

Bharti, who is currently posted at the and Family Welfare, said his research had brought down the cost of dog bite treatment from Rs 35,000 to Rs 350.

His cost, time and lifesaving for prophylaxis was recommended by the WHO in 2018.

The revised guidelines of the WHO on prophylaxis referenced Bharti's research work that he had carried out at the Intra Dermal Anti- Clinic and Research Centre of the in Shimla.

"It is a pleasant surprise for me and a great recognition for research to make lifesaving treatment affordable," told IANS on Saturday.

"I am thankful to the government. The recognition will certainly encourage the researchers in field to work on low cost lifesaving treatment in the interest of the poor patients."

The doctor said he did all the research work with the support of the and in collaboration with WHO-accredited rabies research centre and the and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru.

As per earlier WHO guidelines, a dog or monkey bite victim was administered a vaccine intradermally along with rabies immunoglobulins that was injected both in the wound and muscle.

The rabies immunoglobulins were calculated as per the patient's body weight, which was a costly proposition.

While the vaccine part almost remains the same, the WHO's new update, as per Bharti's research, involves injecting rabies immunoglobulins only in the wound. The rabies immunoglobulins neutralise the in the wound within hours.

The omission of rabies immunoglobulins administration intramuscularly would drastically reduce the cost of treatment and will have a huge impact globally by sparing the overall cost, and thus saving lives, said.

At present over $1.6 billion is annually spent on the rabies post-exposure prophylaxis across the globe, which is likely to decrease as over 90 per cent of this cost is attributed to rabies immunoglobulins to be given as per the earlier WHO protocol that came in 1992.

Around 59,000 persons die of rabies globally every year, out of which 20,000 deaths are reported in alone.

Most of these deaths occur due to high costs and unavailability of the

The WHO update is based on recommendations of its Strategic Advisory Group of Experts committee, which met in in October 2017 and quoted Bharti's research papers, co-authored by late S.N. Madhusudana, of the WHO Collaborating in NIMHANS, and Henry Wilde, a WHO in

"We started practical research on administering rabies immunoglobulins in wound only in 2014 amidst acute shortage of this lifesaving medicine, with technical support of WHO Collaborating in NIMHANS," Bharti said.

"We administered the anti-rabies vaccine intradermally as earlier along with immunoglobulins infiltration into wounds. We found that even the lab confirmed rabid dog bite victims survived without any adverse impact."

It took 17 years for Bharti to conceptualise and implement the practical work in 2014, based on available literature review.

Annually, the Intra- and Research Centre in Shimla gets more than 3,000 animal bite patients and 40 per cent of them involve monkeys.

All the rabies prophylaxis is given free at the research centre, based on this new started in 2014, which has now been endorsed by the WHO.

