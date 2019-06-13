Hold RS polls on 2 Gujarat seats the same day: Congress

The on Thursday demanded that the elections for two seats of that fell vacant after and were elected to Lok Sabha, should be held on the same day.

Shah and Irani were MPs from before winning their first election this year.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, MP and spokesperson referred to the announcement of results for Gujarat's Gandhi Nagar and Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on May 23 and 24, and said: "You cannot use a technicality that some figures were known on May 23 and some on 24 May and therefore you will have it (the Rajya Sabha election) separately."

He said the party has called upon the that if elections for the two seats were to be held on separate dates, it would be unconstitutional and illegal. "This would be playing with the MLAs' mandate," he said.

"It would be completely contrary to conventions because it has happened earlier in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and other states. Whenever you have two seats of a state going vacant, elections are held together.

"My apprehension can be proved unfounded by a two-line statement, immediately today or tomorrow by the that there are no intentions of having separate elections for the two seats," said Singhvi.

