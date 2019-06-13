Iran's top leader rules out talks with US

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday ruled out any negotiations with the US over the spiky issues between the two countries as he spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a meeting here.
"Iran has no trust in America. Iran will never repeat the bitter experience of previous negotiations with the US within the framework of the JCPOA (Iranian nuclear deal)," Khamenei told Abe.
"A wise and free nation will not accept talks under pressure," he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.
Abe arrived in Iran on Wednesday with a plan to help ease tensions between Tehran and Washington.
Washington withdrew from the Iranian international nuclear deal in May 2018 and re-imposed full sanctions on Tehran's oil exports and banking sector.
US President Donald Trump has called for talks with Tehran for a renewed nuclear deal, the halt of Iran's ballistic missile tests and its regional role, which the country has dismissed.
