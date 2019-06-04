HRD Minister seeks action plan to develop Indian languages

Post the controversy on imposition of on the non- speaking states, 'Nishank' on Tuesday asked officials to prepare an action plan on developing various Indian languages in an integrated manner.

Reviewing the working of the language councils across the country along with other higher schemes, he also asked the officials to conduct further research in the wealth of knowledge hidden in the ancient texts and integrate them with modern science.

On the 'Study in India' programme, Pokhriyal said that India-centric courses should be started to attract foreign students. Branding of these courses should be undertaken, for example in the field of yoga, spirituality, and ayurveda among others since these are specific to and have a great potential, he said.

During the review meeting, he highlighted the importance of quality and the need to create as many vocational courses as possible in order to push the youth into the employment stream without delay, a ministry statement said.

"The advised the officers to set up a definite target of employment generation through these courses and also to customize these courses region-wise by providing proper linkages with industry and trade plus other employment opportunities available in that particular region.

"Skill and should be given as per the aptitude which should be identified at an early stage. The was briefed about the new vocational courses designed by the ministry to cater the requirements of industry," it added.

