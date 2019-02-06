Hunt begins for Lokpal finally (IANS Exclusive)

A sitting or retired Justice of India, any serving or retired justice of the or any person of impeccable integrity with at least 25 years of experience in issues relating to anti- policy, public administration, vigilance, and law and management will be eligible to become Chairman,

As the hunt has finally begun for the job of ombudsman after much delay just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the eligibility criteria has been put out by a for headed by Justice

For the judicial member of the Lokpal, the applicant can either be a present or former justice of the or current or past Justice of any

The non-judicial member could be anyone with 25 years of experience in anti- related fields.

The eligibility has been fixed as per the Act. The applicant for the cannot be an elected or anyone carrying any business or practising any profession. The candidate should also not be holding any office of trust or profit.

The tenure for will be five years and the salary will be equivalent to that of the Justice of

After becoming Chairperson, no further employment will be allowed as a The incumbent will not be allowed to hold any office of profit of the government. The will also be barred from contesting elections to Parliament or state Assemblies for five years after relinquishing the post. The minimum age criteria is 45 years.

The advertisement for Lokpal was issued after anti- activist had threatened to launch another round of agitation protesting against the delay. He was persuaded to call off the stir on the promise that Lokpal would be formed soon.

The applications have been invited just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections amidst much criticism. The nine-member Lokpal had its first meeting in January, nearly four months after it was formed.

The committee has former chief Arundhati Bhattacharya, and (ISRO) chief as members.

--IANS

gd/am/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)