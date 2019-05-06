Hybrid cloud adoption set to reach 26% in a year

The deployment of hybrid cloud model is set to increase to 26 per cent from 18.5 per cent in a year, according to a study.

In the financial services sector, the hybrid cloud model use reached 21 per cent in 2018, outpacing other sectors in the adoption of this service, says the study by Nutanix, US-headquartered enterprise company.

"Today's new normal is an environment where customers expect personalised and tailored services delivered where they want, when they want and the way they want," said Neville Vincent, for and New Zealand, Asean and

"The good news is the industry is already seeing customer and company benefits of hybrid cloud infrastructure, but the concern is at just over 20 per cent, there is still a long way to go to satisfy increasingly sophisticated and demanding customers, and achieve the ultimate customer experience," Vincent said.

Hybrid cloud is a environment that uses a mix of on-premises, private cloud and third-party, with orchestration between the two platforms.

For the "Enterprise Cloud Index" report, commissioned Vanson Bourne to survey more than 2,300 IT decision-makers, including 333 worldwide financial services organisations, about where they are running their business applications today, where they plan to run them in the future, what their cloud challenges are and how their cloud initiatives stack up against other IT projects and priorities.

The survey included respondents from multiple industries, business sizes and geographies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and

While 88 per cent of respondents said they expect hybrid cloud to positively impact their businesses, hybrid cloud skills are scarce in today's IT organisations.

