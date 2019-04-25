Hyderabad centre to phase out animals as 'guinea pigs'

A centre for promoting alternatives to use of animal for experiments was launched on Thursday at the (CCMB) here.

The was launched by (AIC) at the CCMB in collaboration with Humane Society International/ (HSI/India).

The centre aims to prioritise investment in human-based, non-animal methodologies in life sciences research in

This will be done by establishing a multi-stakeholder think-tank that represents the growing body of expertise on new approach methodologies on a scientific and policy level, said.

Dr Madhusudan Rao, of AIC-CCMB, said predictive human sector is ripe for investment. He is confident that this partnership with will the much-needed investment in this field.

"With the uniqueness that the centre brings, we endeavour to plug the loopholes that the health research faces. We aim for this centre to be the pioneer in promoting advanced, accurate, reliable science which is also more ethical," said Alokparna Sengupta, Deputy Director,

Researchers have been critically assessing the validity and reliability of data obtained from animal experimentation to predict human outcomes and develop a better understanding of the human physiology.

New approach methodologies that do not involve the use of alive animals are demonstrating more human relevance and thus promise improved outcomes for human health protection and medical interventions, said HSI/India.

--IANS

ms/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)