Student killed in police firing in J&K's Handwara

IANS  |  Srinagar 

A Class 7 student was killed in firing by security forces on a mob in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara after end of polling to the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, police said.

Police sources said the student, identified as Owais Ahmed, was killed when security forces fired on a mob which had attacked the polling party as it was leaving a polling station in Mandigam village of Handwara tehsil of Kupwara.

Ahmed was fatally injured and succumbed later, the source said.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 20:36 IST

