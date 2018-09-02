IAF chief to visit Myanmar, Malaysia

Marshal Dhanoa will be on an official visit to and from Monday to boost India's ties with its eastern neighbours.

"The visit will be beneficial for enhancing the strong camaraderie and partnership that the nations and their Air Forces share," an (IAF) statement said.

Presently, areas of cooperation between and the two countries include exchanges in training course, mutual visits by subject matter experts and joint air exercises.

During the visit, IAF is scheduled to visit various operational establishments and interact with senior functionaries of the and Malaysian air forces. The main focus would be to share ideas, enhance mutual engagement and promote understanding, the statement said.

"The visit of the IAF would provide further impetus towards increasing defence cooperation between the air forces and pave the way for greater interaction in future."

--IANS

sar/sed

