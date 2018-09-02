IAF chief to visit Myanmar, Malaysia

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa will be on an official visit to Myanmar and Malaysia from Monday to boost India's military ties with its eastern neighbours.
"The visit will be beneficial for enhancing the strong camaraderie and partnership that the nations and their Air Forces share," an Indian Air Force (IAF) statement said.
Presently, areas of cooperation between India and the two countries include exchanges in military training course, mutual visits by subject matter experts and joint air exercises.
During the visit, IAF chief is scheduled to visit various operational establishments and interact with senior functionaries of the Myanmar and Malaysian air forces. The main focus would be to share ideas, enhance mutual engagement and promote understanding, the statement said.
"The visit of the IAF chief would provide further impetus towards increasing defence cooperation between the air forces and pave the way for greater interaction in future."
