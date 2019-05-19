Icons fail to inspire many voters to exercise franchise

Use of seven national and state icons by the failed to inspire a substantive chunk of voters in the national capital where the saw a five per cent drop during polling on May 12 as compared to the last Lok Sabha

The icons, who included six sports personalities and a singer, were used as part of voter awareness campaign to boost the voting percentage.

recorded a turnout of 60.52 per cent in the polling on May 12, data said.

Among the electorate who exercised their franchise, 60.82 per cent were male voters and 60.15 per cent were females.

As per Chief Electoral Office, the turnout was not up to the mark despite the drive to create awareness among the electorate to exercise their franchise.

As part of voter awareness programme, the department had used and as the face of the campaign along with Public Works Department's para-athletes and as state icons.

Besides, the election body used former marathon Sunita Godara, and as district icons for east, south and north-west districts in Delhi, respectively, an said.

As part of our slogan "no voter to be left behind", the said, the election body adopted several other measures to create awareness through radio jingles, digital methods and outdoor campaigns through 2,700 buses.

Asked if the failed to increase the in Delhi, the official, requesting anonymity, said: "Famous personalities are chosen to make an appeal and make voters aware about their voting rights. They engaged themselves in every function organised by us. They did their work well."

Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's face could not do any miracle and the in the state was similar to 2014

B.D. Ram Tiwar, (Uttar Pradesh), told IANS that the voter turnout in 2014 was around 59-60 per cent and it is similar this year too. "The Brand played his role well."

Going into the elections, the (EC) had asked the (BCCI) to promote the idea of casting votes and the same was done by the Indian players during the India- ODI series.

"The wanted the Indian players to first record a video to promote the idea of going out and casting the vote and that video was recorded during the India- series before the start of the and after that, the players also promoted voting and the concept of voter registration by posting about it on their handles," a told IANS.

The matter was also discussed by the Supreme Court-appointed (CoA) in the meeting on February 22 and the notion was that such an act would be in the national interest.

--IANS

rak/akk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)