Honda Accord recalls 3,669 units for falty airbags

(HCIL) has voluntarily recalled 3,669 units of its premium brand Accord to replace faulty side front inflators.

An inflator system is used to at a high-speed to inflate in case of an accident.

Accordingly, the company will replace the " side front inflators" of 3,669 vehicles manufactured between 2003 and 2006 as part of a precautionary global recall

"The replacement will be carried out free of cost at dealerships across from 18th April, 2019 and the company will communicate with the customers directly," the company said in a statement.

The company further said that airbag inflator recalls have impacted several carmakers globally and that continued to urge owners of vehicles affected by the recall to get their vehicles repaired by authorised dealers as soon as possible.

" reiterates the importance of replacing the affected front airbag inflators urgently as they may deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated," the statement said.

"The airbag inflator casing might rupture, which may result in injury or safety risk to the vehicle occupants," it added.

--IANS

rv/sn/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)