In yet another gun fight, Delhi police arrests one from west Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

In another gun fight, Delhi police in the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday arrested an accused involved in various cases of robbery and snatching. To evade the arrest, the accused identified as Srikant alias Appu, had fired several bullets at two policemen who had asked him to surrender, the police said.

According to the police, before the gun fight began, Appu had snatched a motorcycle at gunpoint at Shubhash Place area of west Delhi, after which he, accompanied by a female associate, identified as Pooja, snatched two gold chains from a man in the same area.

"In both the cases, the victims had lodged complaints with the police's PCR section. A sub-inspector and a head constable were assigned to arrest the accused," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Vijayanta Arya.

Appu along with Pooja was intercepted at Ring Road. When asked to surrender, Appu fired bullets at the policemen from his countrymade pistol. The policemen fired back, injuring Appu in the leg and abdomen, Arya said.

"During the gun fight, Pooja managed to escape, but Appu was arrested. He was admitted to a hospital where he is stable now," Arya added.

Pooja was also arrested later. The police team recovered two gold chains from her.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 22:54 IST

