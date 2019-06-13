Railway police contributes to help family of brave heart who saved four lives

-
The railway police of Delhi on Thursday contributed nearly Rs two lakh for a family of Railway Police Force jawan Jagbir Singh (50) who had sacrificed his life to save a woman and three children on April 22.
According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police(Railways), Dinesh kumar Gupta, the woman who was sitting on the railway line between the Adarsh Nagar railway station and Azadpur railway station was saved by Singh who at the very last second pulled the woman out of the track.
"Singh then went to warn three children who stood on the track, looking at the woman, however in a bid to save the lives of the children Singh got hit by Kalka Shatabdi Express and was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed," Gupta added.
The police on Thursday decided to help the family of the deceased who gave his life to save the children and the woman. A cheque of Rs one lakh ninety three thousand and six hundred was handed to Singh's wife.
