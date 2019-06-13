Railway police contributes to help family of brave heart who saved four lives

The railway police of on Thursday contributed nearly Rs two lakh for a family of jawan (50) who had sacrificed his life to save a woman and three children on April 22.

According to the of Police(Railways), Dinesh kumar Gupta, the woman who was sitting on the railway line between the Adarsh Nagar railway station and Azadpur railway station was saved by Singh who at the very last second pulled the woman out of the track.

"Singh then went to warn three children who stood on the track, looking at the woman, however in a bid to save the lives of the children Singh got hit by Kalka Shatabdi Express and was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed," Gupta added.

The police on Thursday decided to help the family of the deceased who gave his life to and the woman. A cheque of Rs one lakh ninety three thousand and six hundred was handed to Singh's wife.

---IANS

rag/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)