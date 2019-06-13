Wave Group VC bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody

A on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Singh alias Monty Chadha, the Vice Chairman of the Wave Group, and sent him in judicial custody.

also rejected Delhi Police's plea seeking Monty Chadha's three-day police custody.

Monty Chadha, son of Ponty Chadha, the liquor and who was killed in a shootout six years ago, was presented before the court after he was arrested in connection with a Rs 100-crore fraud case.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the arrested on Wednesday at the national capital's while trying to escape to Thailand, of the EOW, told IANS.

Before his arrest, the airport's security staff and immigration officers were alerted and Look a Out Circular (LOC) was issued against

Chaudhary said the had registered a case against Chadha and other promoters of Wave Group, adding that it was stated in the FIR that the group duped buyers of over Rs 100 crore and made wrongful gains for the company in the name of promising a hi-tech township project at NH-24.

