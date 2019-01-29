India hailed for giving refuge to Jews fleeing Nazi genocide

has been hailed for giving refuge to fleeing the Nazi genocide, keeping with its tradition of being a haven for those escaping religious around the world as the UN observed the

The of International, Charles Kaufman, said here on Monday that lived up to the tradition of a nation of righteousness when thousands of found safety and were welcomed when they fled carried out by Nazis in

This was a uniquely overlooked episode that needs to be recognised, he said while speaking at a meeting here on "India: A Distant Haven During the Holocaust" that was organised by India's and the B'nai B'rith, a global Jewish service organisation.

India's Permanent said that receiving refugees fleeing was in tradition of welcoming that goes back thousands of years.

Anti-Semitism was a rare phenomenon in India and it occurred in 2008 in when the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attacked the centre, he said.

While Jews received refuge, they in turn have contributed to India in the arts, and economy, he said.

Some served in the armed forces and are treasured as national heroes, he added.

As the Nazis began their genocidal of Jewish people in Europe, India was engaged in its freedom struggle, yet managed to welcome the refugees, he said.

While anti-Semitism and intolerance again show signs of re-emerging, the examples of compassion in the midst of tragedy must be beacons of tolerance, he said.

An and expert on Jews and minorities in India, Kenneth Robbins, said that not only for the Jews, but for many others India was a place where minorities were able to flourish.

He gave the example of the Sidis, who came to India as slaves and rose to be rulers - the only instance of Africans ruling non-Africans, he said.

The several thousand Jews who fled Nazi to India in the 1930s, came in several waves starting with the German Jews. They were followed by others from Italy; Austria, East and Central Europe; North Africa, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Poland, Robbins said.

There were also those who married Indians studying in and elsewhere who came with their spouses to India.

Yusuf Khwaja Hamied, the of Cipla, brought down the price of medications to $6 making to affordable to millions in Africa, saving their lives, he said.

His mother was Luba Derczanska, a Lithuanian Jew who married his father when he was a student in Berlin, he said.

Among the thousands of Jewish children who came India was Tom Stoppard, the award-winning British playwright and Born Tomas Straussler, he went to school in India in India after his family fled Czechoslavakia.

came to India as a child in 1937 when his father was offered a job by Ganga Singh, the Maharaja of Bikaner, and received a visa to leave escaping the Nazis.

During his time in Bikaner, he witnessed religious harmony among Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Jews, who respected each other's religions.

Two Maharajas, Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja of Nawanagar and Rajaram III of Kolhapur, established camps for Polish child refugees.

Speaking at a Holocaust memorial ceremony earlier on Monday, said that not only was anti-Semitism still strong, it was getting worse and we must "reaffirm our resolve to fight the hatred that still plagues our world today".

"Inevitably, where there is anti-Semitism, no one else is safe," he warned.

"Across the world, we are seeing a disturbing rise in other forms of bigotry.

"Intolerance today spreads at lightning speed across the Internet and and most disturbingly, hate is moving into the mainstream - in liberal democracies and alike," Guterres added.

( can be reached at and followed on Twitter @arulouis)

--IANS

al/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)