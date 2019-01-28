JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Efforts underway to rescue stranded tourists; Kedarnath reconstruction work halted

Business Standard

Russian fighter intercepts US plane over Baltic Sea

IANS  |  Moscow 

A Russian Su-27 fighter intercepted a US reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea approaching the Russian border, the country's Defence Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian fighter approached an airborne object and its crew identified it from a safe distance as a P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force," the ministry was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency in a statement.

After the US plane flew away from the Russian border, the Su-27 returned safely to its home airfield, the statement added.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 20:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements