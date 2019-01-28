Russian fighter intercepts US plane over Baltic Sea

-
ALSO READ
Russian fighter jets collide over Sea of Japan, pilots rescued
Russia: 2 Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jets collide mid-air
2 Russian figher jets collide over Sea of Japan
Indigenous Sukhoi-30MKI costlier than Russian SU-30 as specifications not same: Govt
Two Russian fighter jets collide over Sea of Japan
-
A Russian Su-27 fighter intercepted a US reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea approaching the Russian border, the country's Defence Ministry said on Monday.
"The Russian fighter approached an airborne object and its crew identified it from a safe distance as a P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force," the ministry was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency in a statement.
After the US plane flew away from the Russian border, the Su-27 returned safely to its home airfield, the statement added.
--IANS
soni/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU