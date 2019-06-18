India intimidates Pakistan: Waqar Younis

Former Younis is of the view that the current team get intimidated whenever they face arch-rivals

suffered a 89-run thrashing against in their fixture played at the Old Trafford in According to Waqar, Sunday's defeat exposed the "massive difference" between the two sides.

"In the last few years, there's been a massive difference and - and again it showed at Old Trafford on Sunday," Younis wrote in a column for the International Council.

"We had good sides in the 1990s, but now I think this India team intimidates Pakistan. When Pakistan teams head into these games, they are always under pressure and feel like they're the weaker team," he added.

The former said Pakistan need to improve their fitness in order to challenge India. "Culture needs to change first, and then the fitness level needs to match the Indian players," he said.

had too admitted after the drubbing that Pakistan "were a better team than India in the 90's" and now the tables have turned.

"We are not handling pressure well. The team that handles pressure in these games win. The Pakistan teams of the '90s, used to enjoy upper hand but now India is better than Pakistan. That's why they win matches," he said.

Pakistan have faced India in seven matches in all editions and have failed to win even a single one.

The 1992 champions, ninth in the 10-team standings with three points from five matches, have as their next opponents.

